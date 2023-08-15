Statistics South Africa has released the unemployment rate for the second quarter of 2023, which declined slightly to 32.6% from 32.9% in the first quarter.

The official unemployment rate has decreased by 0.3 of a percentage point to 32.6% in Q2:2023.

The number of unemployed people also declined slightly, coming in at 7 921 000.

According to an expanded definition of unemployment that includes those discouraged from seeking work, 42.1% of the labour force was without work in the second quarter, compared with 42.4% in the first quarter.

Graduate unemployment:

Graduate unemployment rate decreased by 1.0 percentage points to 9.6% in Q2:2023 compared to 10.6% in Q1:2023.

Youth accounting for highest unemployment rate:

Youth aged 15-24 years and 25-34 years recorded the highest unemployment rates of 60.7% and 39.8% respectively.