85% of victims of kidnappings are women, children: Stats SA

New figures from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) show that 85% of kidnappings in South Africa are women and children.

Criminologist and case officer at Missing Children South Africa, Bianca van Aswegen says there is a big increase in kidnappings for ransom.

Aswegen says, “We’ve got our special unit within the Hawks that deals directly with the kidnapping cases such as the ransom, but it is very difficult. There are so many kidnapping cases being reported as an organisation and to the police to handle all of them is very difficult.”

“Something that you need to look at is to change your routine, to maybe leave your house five minutes earlier or five minutes later, do not follow your exact routine every single day make sure that you take different routes to work or school.”

VIDEO: Tackling child kidnappings in South Africa: