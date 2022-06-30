Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula says a solution to e-tolls will be announced in October, this time for sure.

Mbalula has been promising an announcement on e-tolls since he took office in May 2019, with several deadlines having come and gone.

Speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria on Thursday morning, he said the decision would be made by the medium-term budget policy statement in October.

The transport minister says the matter will again come before the cabinet soon.

Mbalula says a decision had been taken by the cabinet a while ago which would have impacted the fuel levy.

Among the suggestions tabled to pay for e-tolls in the past, has been an increase to the fuel levy in Gauteng.

However, he says this is no longer a direction they are considering.

The government introduced e-tolls in 2013 to pay for the upgrade of 187km freeways in Gauteng.

The system makes use of electronic scanners to register vehicles’ number plates and sends drivers a bill for the distance travelled on the upgraded roads.

The project has, however, been met with widespread criticism and noncompliance.

The video below discusses on new e-toll and toll tariffs: