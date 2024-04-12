E-tolls officially scrapped, Gauteng road users rejoice

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng road users are breathing a sigh of relief as e-tolls are officially scrapped. As of midnight on Thursday, road users will no longer be charged for the use of the e-toll network.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who made the announcement about the scrapping of e-tolls earlier this week, says motorists will still be liable for what they owe.

E-tolls were introduced in 2013 as part of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project. The system faced open defiance from motorists and civil society organisations, who refused to pay their e-toll fees.

[LIVE UPDATE] The Live Switching Off Of E-Tolls In Gauteng https://t.co/pCZDT7KYy7 — Department of Transport (@Dotransport) April 11, 2024

E-toll debt

Meanwhile, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has added its voice to calls for motorists to refrain from paying their outstanding e-toll debt.

OUTA’s head of legal Stephanie Fick says, “Don’t pay your e-toll debt, if you were convinced right from the start that you’re not going to pay your e-toll debt, I don’t know why you would do that now. The historic debt is how they’re going to enforce it, so that’s the problem. So in our view, that’s a theory.”