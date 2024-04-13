Sanral urged to stop forcing motorists to pay e-tolls debt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to stop forcing motorists to pay their outstanding e-tolls debt.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi officially de-activated the e-tolls network on the province’s roads at midnight on Thursday.

The e-tolls network that SANRAL has been overseeing has sparked considerable controversy since its inception in December 2013.

Outa’s Head of Legal Services, Advocate Stephanie Fick says, “With regards to the outstanding amounts, I mean there is just no way that we can see how Sanral can enforce any outstanding debt. I mean that the outstanding debt in their books has been written off. They have let go of their last means of trying to enforce it.”

VIDEO: E-tolls de-linked, Gauteng motorists rejoice:

