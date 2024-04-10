E-tolls to end on Friday, but users must pay what they owe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Government has confirmed that e-tolls will officially be scrapped by the end of this week. The decision came following an agreement between the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), the Gauteng Provincial Government and the National Treasury.

Government has further emphasised that while e-tolls will soon be a distant memory, road users with outstanding e-tolling debt are still obliged to settle that debt.

Q&A: According to the Gauteng Premier, the law still requires motorists to make debt payments, but a final decision on consequences for those who haven’t paid has not been reached. While a resolution has not been reached, the public will be asked for input on the next steps. pic.twitter.com/f42tFqdaMj — Department of Transport (@Dotransport) April 10, 2024

Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga addressed a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

“From the 12th of April 2024, road users will no longer be charged for the use of the e-toll network. This means that after midnight tomorrow, e-tolls will no longer exist in South Africa. However, the roads that formed part of this scheme will remain national roads. It has been a long process that started in December 2013 after we upgraded parts of the national roads in Gauteng.”

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has been vocal about the scrapping of e-tolls.

In the video below, Chief Executive Officer at OUTA, Wayne Duvenage, reacts to the news of the e-tolls scrapping: