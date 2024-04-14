ANC’s mass appeal unmatched, says Mbalula

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says his party’s mass appeal is unmatched and that they are not bothered by other parties contesting the elections.

He says if the ANC wins the elections, it’s going to continue to build on what it’s already started.

Mbalula was speaking at the Samson Sefuthi Hall in Botshabelo in the Free State.

Day 2 of Free State Campaign trail. Today we are in Botshabelo, Mangaung Region, Free State on our journey towards a decisive victory of the ANC come the 29th of May. Motho-Mothong!#VoteANC2024#LetsDoMoreTogether https://t.co/7KtMviDdEZ pic.twitter.com/F89VpqkLtf — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) April 14, 2024

He says the ANC’s strength is talking to the people, giving them hope about what they still plan to do.

“Others like to say what are going to do different. We are building on already the work that we are doing as the ANC. We know that the chief priority in terms of the work that we need to do is to address the question of unemployment among our people. The cost of living, which our manifesto speaks to that in terms of addressing the issues of main essentials to society, must be vat free.”

Many expressed their faith in the ANC.

“I trust the ANC and I will stand up with the youth. I don’t have much to say. I will be proud of the ANC, I say amandla ngawethu.”

“We are going to fight for the ANC. The ANC is going to stand and the ANC is going to rule.”

From Botshabelo, Mbalula further took his campaign to Bloemfontein.