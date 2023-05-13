Netball development programme supported by Siya Kolisi Foundation has been well received in Zwide Township in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The initiative was established last year, as part of the Foundation’s flagship Siyaphakama project, to support schools with access to sport and education development.

The Springbok captain was born in Zwide and this is part of his plans to give back to the community and schools around the township.

One of the netball coaches Linda Msila Odolo explains, “I had been involved in netball for quite some time and giving back to the community is my passion, I love seeing kids playing netball, the response has been amazing, in all six schools around Zwide. It’s very critical to use the vast experience I have because you never know if you are grooming national players.”

Some of the netball players say they have been inspired to play for their country, Amile Swelanto says netball is her passion.

“Netball keeps us busy, it makes us focus even on our classes, we have so much passion for it, the mood is nice here, we just want to play netball.”