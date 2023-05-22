Head of Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Advocate Andy Mothibi says they will be looking into whether former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter did not contravene any legislation or policy by commissioning a private investigation into alleged corruption at the power utility.

Last week, Adv Mothibi told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), that the SIU was still unable to get its hands on the investigation report.

De Ruyter told Parliament that he approached Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) in 2021 to assist in commissioning the probe for which he said no public funds were used.

Adv Mothibi explains, “Over and above corruption, we want to look at whether the former CEO did not make himself guilty of contravening any policy or legislation and so on and ensure that we come up with recommendations that will benefit Eskom and probably other SOEs or government in general. Because you don’t want CEOs or heads of department going on their own without the knowledge of the accounting authority and going to commission such kind of intelligence gathering which is the preserve, legally of the state security agency.”

