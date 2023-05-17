The chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) Mkhuleko Hlengwa has called on Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan to get hold of the private intelligence report on Eskom, in the interest of national security.

Gordhan appeared before Scopa to respond to allegations of fraud and corruption within Eskom made by former CEO Andre de Ruyter.

Gordhan appears before Scopa:

De Ruyter commissioned the investigation, which revealed widespread corruption, sabotage, fraud and criminal cartels.

Gordhan told MPs that he has never been informed of the investigation, nor has he seen the report. But Hlengwa cautioned that the information can’t be allowed to be out there untested.

“The existence of report threat and risk to national security. 50 million so very deliberate about what wanted must be investigated. It’s state information in hands of unvetted people. It’s a dereliction of duty, putting it before you and Eskom. Must take priority.”