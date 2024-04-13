SIU to probe allegations of maladministration in Moqhaka Municipality

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation to authorise the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of maladministration in the Moqhaka Local Municipality in the Free State.

The allegations relate to the municipality’s financial losses after contracting a security company.

The SIU will look into unauthorised, irregular and wasteful expenditures in the municipality.

The SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the investigation will also cover the alleged misconduct of municipal officials and the service provider.

“The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 1 January 2019 and 12 April 2024. The date of the publication of the Proclamation or before 1 January 2019 and after those dates,” explains Kganyago.

SIU to investigate armed security contract at the Moqhaka Local Municipality pic.twitter.com/G3KkvTdq2B — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) April 12, 2024