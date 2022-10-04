The family of Shirley Mthiyane say those responsible for her death must be brought to book.

The body of 67-year-old Mthiyane was found at the Sharp Stadium in Mofolo, Soweto on Sunday.

She had been missing since Thursday following her routine morning jog.

Police are investigating circumstances around her death.

Her brother Judah Duiker says there were numerous bruises on her body, which was discovered in a dilapidated toilet.

“There is a dilapidated toilet and in a small place Shirley was lying there. To me it looks like there was a struggle. They found (her) tracksuit halfway on her knees and bruises on her thigh and arms. She wouldn’t have given up; she would have fought. I’m extremely angry. Something has to be done.”