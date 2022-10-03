A Dube ward councilor has called on the Soweto community, south of Johannesburg, to help track down the killers of 67-year-old Shirley Mtiyane.

Mtiyane was found dead at the Sharp Stadium in Mofolo on Sunday. She had been missing since Thursday following her morning routine jog.

Investigations around her death are still ongoing. However, her family says there were numerous bruises on her body, which was discovered in a dilapidated toilet.

Ward 38 Dube councilor Phindile Simelane, who was part of the search, is still emotional, saying she can’t get over the state in which Mtiyane was found.

“When I say in a bad way, I’m not well. We can’t (be) in the society that we live in now, find ourselves where umama, an aunty, a grandmother who was selfless … whoever did that it’s a shame. Now, we are calling upon the community to stand together. We can’t let perpetrators do as they please. Public safety, we need you here. It can’t be.”