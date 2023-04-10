Following a pile-up on the N3 outside near Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands that has severely disrupted traffic, the Umngeni Municipality has made the Hilton town hall available to any motorists who need to rest.

At least 30 vehicles, including trucks, taxis and cars, were involved in the pile-up between Hilton and Cedara late this afternoon.

By early evening that part of the N3 was still completely closed off as emergency services were treating patients and clearing the scene.

Umngeni Mayor Chris Pappas says, “The Umngeni Municipality and the wider Hilton community have opened the Hilton town hall and are providing hot meals, blankets and mattresses as well as any other assistance required by those who are stuck in the traffic or involved in the accident near Hilton by Cedrara. Please make your way to 17 Hilton Avenue if you require assistance.”

The uMngeni Municipality has made the Hilton Town Hall available to any motorists on the N3 that require a place to stay or rest. https://t.co/aeAVjy5gop #ArriveAlive @KZNTransport @UmngeniLocal #RoadCrash pic.twitter.com/PNsc0YVjK0 — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 10, 2023

