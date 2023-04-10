The KwaZulu-Natal transport department says the death toll in the multi-vehicle pile-up on the N3 near Hilton outside Pietermaritzburg could be as high as five, with several other people injured.

The department says in a statement five trucks, eight taxis and 22 cars were involved in the crash, which occurred this afternoon.

This as many people who visited KwaZulu-Natal over Easter long weekend, are making their way home.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

KZN Emergency Medical Services Spokesperson Robert McKenzie says the scene of the pile up stretches over a kilometre.

He says both Johannesburg bound and Durban bound lanes have been closed.

“At this stage, reports are still coming in from the scene as to exactly how many fatalities and injured patients there are, while paramedics are still working on the scene to treat and transport patients to hospital. This is still an active scene with multiple vehicles involved. People are advised to avoid the area, especially long distance trucks are advised to avoid the area completely and delay their trips. There is also inclement weather in the vicinity affecting visibility,” explains Mckenzie.

The Umngeni Municipality has made the Hilton town hall available to any motorist who needs to rest.

By early evening that part of the N3 was still completely closed off as emergency services were treating patients and clearing the scene.

The Umngeni Municipality said in a statement that people who need a place to stay or rest can use the town hall.

Mattresses, blankets and hot meals would be provided.

Residents were also asked if they could assist at the hall.

18:15

One person has been confirmed dead and several others injured in a horrific multi-vehicle pile-up on the N3 between Hilton and Cedara outside Pietermaritzburg.

Over 20 vehicles are involved in the pile-up, including minibus taxis. This as many holidaymakers are making their way home after visiting KwaZulu-Natal over Easter.

The crash occurred in the Johannesburg-bound lanes.

KZN’s Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu says traffic is being diverted to alternative routes.

“(The) N3 between Cedara and Hilton is closed to traffic following an accident involving more than 20 vehicles of which of those vehicles, 16 are minibus which were laden. One person has been reported dead on the scene and multiple injuries. We’ve got paramedics, RTI PMB, trying to control the scene. However, that area is very misty, and we urge motorists to drive cautiously in that area.”

Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession says they expect heavy traffic along the N3 to only subside by 9 o’clock tonight.

N3TC Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra says traffic volumes of over 1 800 vehicles per hour have been experienced since 11 o’clock in the morning.

Dhoogra says while there has been no rain along the route, traffic-calming measures may still be implemented.

“Weather on the route remains overcast. The Road Traffic Inspectorate may still implement traffic-calming measures along the route, particularly at Van Reenens Pass. And motorists are reminded to stay vigilant and alert at all times so that they can respond to changing conditions as they arise.”

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga authorities have impounded a number of unroadworthy vehicles since the start of the Easter weekend.

More than 40 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving. Nine people lost their lives in road crashes during this period.

The Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liason Department says though the number of fatalities have decreased compared to the previous year, it is still concerned about people who fail to comply with the rules of the road.