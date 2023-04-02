KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says integrated law enforcement operations have been intensified to fight crime and reduce road fatalities this Easter in the province.

Dube-Ncube has led a Provincial Integrated Easter Safety Campaign.

Thousands of holidaymakers are expected to flock to the province during the Easter weekend.

She says police visibility has been increased in most hotspots.

“There is a number of search and seizure operations that have been started and are continuing by the law enforcement agencies. This campaign is also aimed at ensuring that we rid our communities off illegal firearms that would have committed crime in the past. We are also working with the communities to the ensure the safety of everyone.”

Meanwhile, some motorists and passengers believe that cooperation and adhering to the traffic rules are key in reducing road carnages.

“If another driver has made your life difficult on the road don’t allow anger to control you, just calm down and continue driving. Also, passengers and drivers need to respect each other to ensure a smooth journey.”