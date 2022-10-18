Bulk water supplier Umgeni Water says 17 areas under iLembe District Municipality on the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal will experience water disruptions as of Tuesday morning.

This is due to the shutting down of the Lower uThukeka pipeline that supplies drinking water to vast areas of iLembe, including Stanger to conduct emergency work to fix a leak.

Spokesperson Shami Harichunder says hopefully water supply will be restored before the end of the day.

“In this time while the work is being undertaken, 17 areas within iLembe will be affected. Among the areas are Zinkwazi, Darnal, Lindelani, Nonoti, Blythedale, Saunders Reservoir. Saunders Reservoir supplies water to the Stanger Business District, Glendale, Warrenton, Stanger Manor, High Ridge and Honululu Reservoir. This Reservoir supplies water to Groutville. So these are amongst the 17 areas that will be affected,” explains Harichunder.

Gauteng water restrictions

On Monday, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu committed to increase the bulk water allocation to the Rand Water system as an emergency measure to address water shortages in Gauteng metros, as well as districts and local municipalities.

This follows water restrictions imposed by Rand Water in the province.

In a statement, the Department of Water and Sanitation says this is a response to deteriorating water levels in reservoirs.

The department says it will temporarily increase the allocation for the abstraction of bulk water to Rand Water’s system in order to meet the demand.

The affected metros are Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni.

Level two water restrictions have been enforced in some areas including the Johannesburg Metro.

