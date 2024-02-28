Seventh suspect arrested in connection with AKA’s murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police have confirmed the arrest of a seventh suspect in connection with the murders of South African rapper Kienan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

The pair were shot and killed on Durban’s Florida Road in February last year.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested today. This brings the total number of suspects arrested for the murders to seven.

Five suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Addressing the media last night, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said investigations confirmed that AKA was the main target.

“From our investigation, it became clear that Mr Forbes was the main target. He’s the one who was followed from the airport, caught at the hotel and spotted inside the restaurant. The plan was not to shoot him in the manner they did, they were going to shoot him in the vehicle. But because he stood longer outside greeting his friend and those hitmen did not want to wait, that’s why they came for him. The second victim, it was by coincidence,” Mkhwanazi adds.

VIDEO | SAPS briefs the media in Durban on the arrests:

