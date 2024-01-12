Seven arrested for alleged kidnapping of a Nigerian businessman

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seven suspects are in police custody in Ferndale, Johannesburg, following their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a Nigerian businessman.

The successful rescue operation was carried out by the South African Police Service (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team.

The 48-year-old businessman had been kidnapped in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, on Wednesday. The SAPS anti-kidnapping task team swiftly responded to the incident, successfully tracing both the victim and the suspects to a lodge in less than 24 hours after the kidnapping was reported.

National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrest of the suspects, revealing, “Six vehicles used by the suspects have been seized and impounded for further investigation. Money that was allegedly withdrawn from the businessman’s bank account has also been recovered.”

“In the last two years, the anti-kidnapping task team has arrested at least 300 suspects where victims were kidnapped for ransom payments,” Mathe.

The suspects in this latest incident will face charges related to the alleged kidnapping and any additional offenses uncovered during the investigation.

Kidnapping for ransom and extortion fast becoming a lucrative business in SA:

