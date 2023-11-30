INFOGRAPHIC | Kidnappings in South Africa

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

With the holiday season around the corner, the number of kidnappings is expected to rise. Analysts predict that the problem will worsen due to the financial gain that kidnappers expect from ransom demands.

Under South African law, kidnapping is regarded as the unlawful and intentional deprivation of a person’s freedom of movement, or, if such a person is a child, this is regarded as the unlawful and intentional deprivation of a parent’s control over the child.

BELOW: Infographic illustrating crucial information about kidnappings in SA:

<br />