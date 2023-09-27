Three men have appeared at the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on the north of Durban on allegations of kidnapping and extorting money from a man who had received Road Accident Fund compensation. It is alleged that in May of this year, the suspects forced the victim to make several transfers into their account. According to the Hawks, the victim was only released when his account was frozen.

The suspects later managed to kidnap the victim’s 20-year-old granddaughter and demand ransom.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo, “We can confirm that the three accused were arrested by Hawk’s members on Friday. They briefly appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court yesterday facing the charge of kidnapping, where they kidnapped a 20-year-old on condition that the victim’s relative submit an affidavit to the bank so that an account that was frozen with R765 000 can be unfrozen so that the money would be released to the suspect of kidnapping. They were remanded in custody. The case was postponed to 02 October 2023 for bail application.”