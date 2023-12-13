Another woman found dead in the Free State

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nombulelo Michael is the latest missing person to be found dead in the Free State. A total of three women, who were reported missing three weeks ago, have now been found dead.

The 28-year-old social worker and mother of a two-year-old was last seen on the 5th of December.

Her body was recently found at the Kalkfontein Dam outside her hometown in Koffiefontein.

Her father, Andrew Michael, says the family is struggling to come to terms with her untimely death.

“It has hurt us, hard deeply. The whole family is heartbroken, we cannot work through this, this is tough. As a Christian family sometimes, we ask ourselves questions in terms if could have God prevented this to happen…we are looking for answers, but we don’t get the answers. The other thing is we didn’t see it coming, more especially for a tough and positive person like her”.

Slain teenager buried

Meanwhile, sixteen-year-old Machaka Radebe was buried last weekend in Bloemfontein after she was also reported missing two weeks ago.

Radebe’s body was discovered with a stab wound in an open field.

Reeling from shock, her family says they are still shattered and still struggling to come to terms with her loss.

Radebe was last seen by her brother. It is alleged that the two siblings were sleeping in their home in Rocklands.

When the brother went to her bedroom, he noticed that she was not there.

Her brother tried calling her phone, but it was answered by an unknown man demanding a ransom of about R3 000.

Details of her funeral service in the report below:

“Too early to determine kidnapping trend”

Meanwhile, police in the Free State say they cannot determine at this stage if there’s a trend of kidnappings in the province.

Spokesperson Motantsi Makhele says not all reported missing persons are kidnappings.

Overall, six women have been reported missing in the past six weeks.

Makhele says people should not panic.

VIDEO | Free State police refute kidnapping trends claims: