Free State girl found dead after missing for two days

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Family of the 16-year-old Machaka Radebe is still reeling in shock following the discovery of her body in the early hours of Monday in Bloemspruit, in the Free State.

Radebe’s body was discovered with a stab wound in an open field. She was reported missing on Saturday and was last seen by her brother during midday on Saturday.

The Radebe family is shattered. Radebe was reported missing on Saturday at Kagisanong Police Station by her family. She was last seen by her brother. It is alleged that the two siblings were sleeping in their home in Rocklands, when the brother went to her bedroom, he noticed that she was not there.

Her brother tried calling her phone, but it was answered by an unknown man demanding ransom of about R3 000.

Her missing report follows a growing trend of alleged kidnappings of young women in recent weeks around Bloemfontein. Radebe was the third young woman to be reported missing in a period of about a month. Family spokesperson, Moalosi Ramolahlehi, says the family is devastated by the death of their child…

“We are devastated and we are not fine at all. I spoke with them in the morning that is the brother and the late sister now in the morning. The brother finished matric the previous day on Friday. I also got the opportunity of speaking to the sister and that was the last time I spoke with them. During the course of the day I received a call that the girl is missing.”

The South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) in the Free State has expressed sadness over the murder of the 16-year-old girl, stating that young women, who are unemployed are the most vulnerable group. Red Cross Society’s provincial Manager, Claudia Mangwegape has urged teenage girls not to give out personal information to strangers on social media platforms.

"We are not happy at all with the current news that we are receiving on a daily basis of the young girls that are constantly going missing. And up until now, there's nothing that has been found. The young girl at the age of 16 has died, it's very painful. I could just imagine what the mother's going through at this stage and what actually goes through the minds of those that are still missing and not been found."

Police spokesperson, Motantsi Makhele says they are working around the clock to catch the suspects involved in the murder of the 16-year-old.

“The body of Machaka Radebe was found near phase 9 in Bloemfontein, Mangaung. The 16-year-old body was found by a passerby at in the morning at about 02:00 o’ clock on the 4th of December after she was reported missing less than two days ago. The 16-year-old Machaka was last seen by her brother on Saturday, 2nd of December, around 12 o’ clock midday.”

The latest incident of Radebe comes during 16 Days of Activism against Violence on Women and Children.

Two other girls who are still missing are Lesego Motaung and Lerato Masiu.