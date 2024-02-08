‘Ramaphosa needs to address the safety of all South Africans’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Commission for Gender Equality is pinning its hopes on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) to come up with safety measures for women of this country.

South Africa has notoriously high levels of violence against women.

It has among the highest rape incidences in the world.

In the first quarter of 2022 alone, police figures showed that over 10 800 rape cases were reported.

Speaking to SABC News on the sidelines of the SONA, Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale says women want safety on the streets and where they stay.

“I would like the President to address the issue of safety of all South Africans. Its not a secret that we feel unsafe not only in the streets even in our homes, at work, driving on the streets and driving to work the issue of safety is very critical. There has been some efforts to recruit more police. It is in the right direction but with safety you must look at the entire value chain for there to be successful prosecution. There has to proper investigation by good police who are not corruptible.”