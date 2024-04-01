NW man arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend after a brawl

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 30-year-old man will appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court in the North West on Tuesday for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

Provincial police spokesperson Amanda Funani says the man and his 25-year-old girlfriend were visiting friends in Brakspruit when she allegedly starting to assault him.

She says the man retaliated by repeatedly punching the woman until she collapsed.

” According to reports, the victim was left lying on the floor and the owner of the room attempted to wake her up when he got back but realised that she was not moving. He then alerted the friends and the boyfriend. An ambulance and the police were called and the victim was declared dead at the scene. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder.”