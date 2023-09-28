The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein is set to hear an appeal filed by former President Jacob Zuma, who is seeking to overturn a high court ruling in Pietermaritzburg regarding his private prosecution.

In June, Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan secured a significant legal victory when they successfully applied to have Zuma’s private prosecution attempt set aside, with costs awarded against him.

VIDEO: Zuma’s application for leave to appeal Downer private prosecution ruling fails

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the court proceedings, Maughan and Downer sought to have the private prosecution dismissed and requested an interdict to prevent Zuma from pursuing charges against them in the future.

This legal battle stemmed from Zuma’s accusation that Downer, the lead prosecutor in his corruption trial, had allegedly leaked his confidential medical records to Maughan.

The former president is specifically charging Downer with the illegal disclosure of a confidential doctor’s letter to Maughan during the arms deal trial.

VIDEOP: Zuma’s application for leave to appeal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>