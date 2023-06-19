The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for damaging winds in the Western Cape which could affect formal and informal housing in the province.

Cape Town Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell says the winds may also cause damage to electrical and communication infrastructure. She says various roadways in the metro have also been flooded.

“Reports were received via our Disaster Operations Centre of flooded roadways in Uitsig and Silversands, as well as flooding in Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi, and damage to the roof of a house in Hanover Park.”

Current satellite imagery depicting the position of the cold front and an area of frontal rain and showers over the south-western parts of the country. Image courtesy of EUMETSAT pic.twitter.com/TjdP8UeOyk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 19, 2023

Western Cape authorities are also bracing for another cold front on Monday. Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, says the cold front is predicted to cause heavy rain in the Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts, potentially resulting in more flooding along the rivers.

A cold front will affect the Cape provinces today (19 June 2023), resulting rainy, cold and windy conditions. The remainder of SA will experience fine and cool weather. pic.twitter.com/rCrBpBCzsI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, mop-up operations are under way in the Western Cape after floods battered the province.

Since last week, the province has experienced severe and stormy weather conditions.

This led to the damage of infrastructure and the closure of access roads. Many rivers have burst their banks and in certain areas roads have washed away. At least two people have died as a results of the floods.

Mop-up operations under way in the Western Cape after floods: