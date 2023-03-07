The South African Students Congress (SASCO) has condemned the suspension of Wits University SRC President, Aphiwe Mnyamana following ongoing protests by students at the institution.

Mnyamana, was suspended along with five other students, with the university saying that they had broken the university rules.

SASCO President Vezinhlanhla Simelane says that issues can only be resolved through negotiations with all parties involved.

“The suspension of our comrade from Wits, is quite disturbing, and it’s very wrong. In this country, we’re in a democratic state and I believe that any issue must be resolved on the table. So if the management of Wits is unable to come on board, especially the vice chancellor because the vice chancellor is the one that is leading the university, he must be flexible in terms of having conversations with our students,” says Simelane.

