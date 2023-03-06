The Wits SRC says student protest action, which began last week, will continue until their demands are met.

They are demanding that students with historic debt of less than R150 000 be allowed to register.

The SRC is also demanding further assistance with student accommodation.

Students marched to the Vice Chancellor’s house last night and allegedly threatened to burn it down.

Wits SRC President, Aphiwe Mnyamana, says they are waiting for a meeting with Vice Chancellor, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi.

“We are still waiting for the vice chancellor and we are still resolute that we are going to continue with the protest peacefully until we have that meeting with the VC. All we are asking is that the VC hear out demands because we are trying to raise these demands since last year, but nothing is done by Wits management. Instead, we are being threatened by lawsuits, by armed bouncers on our campuses.”

