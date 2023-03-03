The Wits University student protest has turned violent. Students pelted police with stones.

A number of people have been injured.

The union Nehawu, which joined the student protest in solidarity, says they are speaking to police to help calm the volatile situation.

Police are now arming themselves with water cannons.

The situation remains tense.

Students are demanding that all students owing R150 000 or less, be allowed to register, the R10 000 upfront fee for Wits residence be waivered and the NSFAS R45 000 cap for residence be scrapped.

#Witsprotest Students managed to break through the gates at the institution and now at the Great Hall. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/HVoJXaU4Ib — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) March 3, 2023

