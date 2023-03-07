Wits University says the meeting that was scheduled between Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Zeblon Vilakazi did not materialise.

Lesufi had tried to intervene in the protest action by students that has been taking place since last week.

Students remain resolute:

The students are demanding that all students owing R150 000 or less, be allowed to register, the R10 000 upfront fee for Wits residence be waived and the NSFAS R45 000 and cap for residence be scrapped.

Wits spokesperson, Shirona Patel says the meeting will be rescheduled.

“The university can confirm that a meeting was scheduled to take place between the Vice Chancellor and the Premier of Gauteng. They were meant to meet this afternoon on a one-on-one basis, to discuss matters before meeting with the broader group. The Premier cancelled as he was in Westbury and he was running late. They will reschedule the meeting as soon as possible.”

Patel updates on the protests: