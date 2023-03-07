Wits SRC president Aphiwe Mnyamana says his suspension from the institution is a tactic to scare him and other students from protesting.

Mnyamana and five other students were suspended by the university on Monday.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel earlier said, the allegations against him are of a serious nature and relate to conduct that infringed on the rights of others, resulted in damage to property, and intimidation of members of the university community.

Protesting students are demanding that those with historic debt of less than R150 000 be allowed to register. The SRC is also demanding further assistance with student accommodation.

Mnyamana says, he is still consulting with his legal team, to contest the suspension.

“It is my constitutional right to represent all students. I was expecting the suspension so I’m not angry it has just fuelled me to continue to represent the students. It has fuelled me to continue to fight for the rights of our students. This is just a scare tactic. I won’t deter, I won’t be intimidated by Wits University. The vice chancellor still does not want to come to the party. Our issues are genuine.”

