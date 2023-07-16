The South African Police Service (SAPS) has introduced a new tool to enhance law enforcement efforts. The first batch of drones has been deployed to improve police visibility and aid in the tracking and tracing of wanted suspects.

The drones were unveiled during Operation Shanyela in Soweto over the weekend. This high-density operation includes various tactics such as stop and searches, roadblocks, and the targeted tracing of individuals wanted for serious crimes like murder and rape.

According to SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, since the operation’s launch on May 8th, an impressive 55 675 suspects have been apprehended for a range of offenses, including murder, rape, and illegal firearm possession.

The capabilities of the drones were demonstrated as part of the launch, and they will now be allocated to SAPS operational units to improve police visibility and support the tracking and tracing of wanted individuals.

In addition to the introduction of drones, the police have made progress in addressing incidents of truck torching. Two more suspects have been arrested, bringing the total to five – four in Mpumalanga and one in Limpopo. The search for additional suspects involved in these criminal activities is ongoing.

The deployment of drones is expected to bolster SAPS efforts in combating crime, improving public safety, and ensuring the swift apprehension of wanted suspects.

