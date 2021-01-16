Saftu has called on the State Capture Inquiry to have President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before it to answer to allegations of conflict of interest with regards to Eskom.

On Friday, former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe claimed that mining company Glencore had sold shares to the President, and appointed him board chairperson of its Optimum mine in 2012 to gain strategic political advantage.

Molefe said even when Ramaphosa became the country’s Deputy President in 2014 and chaired the Eskom War Room aimed at halting load shedding, he still had held onto the Optimum shares.

This, Saftu, says constitutes a conflict of interest.

Molefe is alleged to have been at the centre of State Capture at the power utility. He is alleged to have abused his power at both Eskom and Transnet and enabled the Gupta’s to secure a vast amount of money through lucrative contracts.

The Public Protector also revealed, through phone records, that Molefe was in the vicinity of the Gupta’s household more than 19 times. He denied these claims, saying he was at a shebeen nearby.

Molefe will have to explain himself to the Commission and clear his name.

Earlier this year, he lashed out at the Commission through his legal team claiming the inquiry would prejudice him.

Molefe is also being sued by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) for his role in looting billions at the state-owned entity.

He was seconded from Transnet to Eskom by former Eskom Chairperson, Ben Ngubane.

Saftu calls on President Ramaposa to appear before the Zondo Commission: