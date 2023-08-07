The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to include its alliance partners when taking critical decisions affecting government.

The party says the ANC has sidelined its alliance partners when coming to government issues.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila made these remarks during the party’s 102 years celebration held in Marikana near Rustenburg, North West.

“They have invited business to special engagements, they did not talk to us as the alliance, they did not even go to Nedlac. Cosatu is complaining, it is left out in these engagements. What is the engagements all about, [it is about] energy security, logistics in the country.”

“The core of South Africa’s economy is being debated by government with capital without involvement of its alliance. We must accept the outcome of that irrespective of whether we were involved or not. That is not the way to handle the alliance,” adds Mapaila.

Meanwhile, the ANC says the unity of the alliance is important, as the country gears itself for the national and provincial elections next year.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe says, “We need our unity. I don’t know if people have noticed this, apartheid parties and Bantustan parties are regrouping and with one objective – to remove the ANC from power. It is not the ANC it is this alliance that must be removed from power.”