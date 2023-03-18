ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has for the first time admitted that he has never consulted alliance partners on the appointment of the new Electricity Minister.

He revealed this while addressing the ANC engagement with civil society organisations at the Johannesburg City Hall.

The one-day event, attended by labour, business, youth formations, people with disabilities and religious formations among others, was called to find ways of addressing the many challenges facing the country.

The ANC President had to field many questions from both panelists and members of different civil society organisations.

Jokingly Ramaphosa said he is sometimes accused of over-consulting and he decided to go it alone on the Electricity Minister.

Ramaphosa’s engagement with civil society: