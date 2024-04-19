We will emerge victorious in KZN: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As the battle for the control of KwaZulu-Natal after the May 29 polls intensifies, African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says the governing party has the upper hand in the province.

He was speaking to the media after a door-to-door campaign in Inanda just outside Durban.

Several political parties including ActionSA, EFF, NFP, IFP and the Patriotic Alliance are taking their election campaign trail to KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

After interacting with communities in Inanda, Ramaphosa said winning KwaZulu-Natal was within their reach.

“All other political parties that have emerged yesterday and so on, all that they can do is just to nibble at the edges. The ANC has great hegemony here and we will emerge victorious because the people of KZN and indeed the people of SA love the ANC. We are going to surprise you and many others who think that the ANC is not going to have a clear majority. We are going to have a clear majority so even the recent making of a party called the MK Party will see what the ANC is all about. I have no doubt about that, our strength and support here is quite strong.”

Ramaphosa says branches must playing a role in resolving issues affecting locals:

Ramaphosa engaged with residents: