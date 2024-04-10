Gauteng is the coveted jewel that everyone wants: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says part of the governing party’s strategy to winning the upcoming elections is focusing on the province of Gauteng.

Four of the ANC’s top brass have been campaigning in the province today.

Briefing the media in Jabulani Mall this afternoon, Ramaphosa says that he will also be heading to other provinces, campaigning for the ANC.

“Well Gauteng has 25% of our population. 15 million people, so many of our voters are here in Gauteng and KZN. So, we have got to focus on getting people in Gauteng to register and in the election campaign of course we will be focusing on Gauteng, not to the exclusion of other provinces. I will visit all other provinces but Gauteng is the coveted jewel that everyone wants.”

SACP call to vote for the ANC

Meanwhile, South African Communist Party (SACP) General Secretary Solly Mapaila has called on all former MK soldiers to vote for the ANC in honour of their late Chief of Staff and SACP General-Secretary, Chris Hani.

He was speaking at the 31st commemoration of the death of Hani at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

Mapaila says voting for the ANC will be a great tribute to the late SACP leader.

“You can never separate us from MK. You can never even steal from us, all MK soldiers vote for ANC. This will be a great tribute to our General-Secretary Commander Chris Hani. When we have time, we will create space, we will speak at length about the lifetimes of the great warrior of our liberation Commander Chris Hani. He who stood for the working class, he who stood for non-racialism but would never accept any white supremacy, never accept any tendencies towards selling the revolution.”