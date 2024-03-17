Ramaphosa says ANC to meet IFP after alleged attack in KZN

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling for political tolerance. This follows an alleged attack on some ANC members at a government event in KwaCeza in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal yesterday.

Ramaphosa made the statement while on the campaign trail in Mzumbe, on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

A statement by the party alleges the attack was carried out by IFP members. However, the IFP in Ulundi has dismissed this. The alleged attack also follows political tensions that played out between ANC Chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal Siboniso Duma and AmaZulu traditional prime minister, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, at the podium at the same event.

Ramaphosa has appealed to all political parties to be tolerant and respectful.

“We call on leaders and of various political parties to call on their members to desist from using violence, articulating violence ridden statements. That should not have happened at all because we want our people to be free, to make their own choices. So, what happened yesterday is most unfortunate and we totally against it. We are investigating it and police are also looking into it. As I have said often that those who try to disrespect or take advantage of our democracy, there will be consequences.”

Ramaphosa says the ANC will meet with the IFP to discuss the incident.

“With regards to the incident that happened yesterday, there will be discussions with the IFP. The IFP is a party that we work with in Parliament, in the legislature and the people that we can talk to, they have a leadership.”