Political leaders call for tolerance ahead of May elections

Political leaders have appealed for political tolerance in the build-up to the general elections in May. This follows tensions between the ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson , Siboniso Duma, and the AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

This comes after an incident during the commemoration of the 11oth death anniversary of the former Zulu monarch, King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo, at KwaCeza on Saturday.

Buthelezi accused the ANC in the province of disrespecting the King.

Duma swiftly intervened, accusing him of hijacking the government event.

The IFP leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa says, “What happened firstly was not necessary, and I pray that as we are in the election mode, if there are government functions, at a municipal level our programme directors should maturely not create unnecessary commotion because we don’t need to, we don’t need violence, we don’t need anyone who is threatening that if this does not happen, this is going to happen. We want a peaceful election, we want people to be free to exercise their choices and get the new government in.”

Meanwhile, the ANC’s provincial treasurer, Ntuthuko Mahlaba, maintains that there are no tensions between the two parties.

“In terms of the relationship between the ANC and the IFP, the relationship is good; there is no tension; we eat together; but obviously we will contest one another in the elections; we are in the election mode, but that does not mean we are enemies. For example, the mayor of Zululand, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, is my pastor at church; we have good relations beyond the IFP leadership; last weekend they were sharing a platform in one church in Durban with the provincial chairperson of the ANC.”