ANC members allegedly attacked at commemoration event

The African National Congress (ANC) says some of its members are in hospital after being wounded in an attack at a government event in KwaCeza in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. The alleged incident happened when President Cyril Ramaphosa and the AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini attended the commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the death King Dinuzulu ka Cetshwayo.

In a statement, the ANC says the alleged attackers are IFP members who were transported from a hostel by bus. The ANC has confirmed that both parties are attempting to quell further violence.

Political leaders have appealed for political tolerance in the build-up to the general elections in May. This follows tensions between the ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson – Siboniso Duma – and the AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi. He accused the ANC in the province of disrespecting the King. Duma swiftly intervened, accusing him of hijacking the government event.

The IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says, “What happened firstly was not necessary and I pray that as we are in the election mode if there are government functions, where at a municipal level our programme directors should me matured not create unnecessary commotion because we don’t need to, we don’t need violence, we don’t need anyone who is threatening that if this does not happen, this is gonna happen, we want a peaceful election, we want people to be free to exercise their choices and get the new government in.”

