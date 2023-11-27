SABC appoints Nomsa Chabeli as new Group Chief Executive Officer

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the appointment of a new Group Chief Executive Officer, Nomsa Chabeli.

This comes after months that the SABC was left without a CEO since the departure of former GCEO, Madoda Mxakwe.

Chabeli will occupy the position from the 1st of March next year.

According to the SABC, Chabeli has occupied diverse positions in multiple organisations such as MultiChoice, SAB and the GCIS amongst others.

Chabeli also has experience in marketing, integrated marketing communications, and sales.

Early this month, the SABC Board presented its corporate plan for the 2023/2024 financial year to Parliament.

This was supposed to have happened in May this year but was delayed because they were only appointed in April.

The Board said it took time to develop, finalise and submit its 2023/2024 corporate plan to the Minister of Communications who then tabled it to Parliament.

According to the Auditor General’s latest report on the SABC, the broadcaster is not self-sustainable and is in a dire financial situation.