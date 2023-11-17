CWU declares wage dispute against SABC, threatens strike

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) has declared a wage dispute against the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The dispute stems from the SABC’s rejection of a revised wage offer of 9% proposed by the CWU. The union has accused the SABC of prioritising middle management and executive staff, who have received wage increases of 5% and 3%, respectively, while neglecting the concerns of ground workers.

CWU’s National Bargaining Coordinator issued a stern warning to the SABC, stating that the union is prepared to take drastic action if negotiations at the CCMA fail to produce a favourable outcome.

“Clearly, we’re going to bring the SABC to its knees,” Bowers declared.

“We’re going to ensure that we cut off the airwaves, we’re going to ensure that the South African public understands that the executives and middle managers are not the ones who bring the news. We’re going to go on a programme of action, it’s going to be the mother of all programmes of action that this country has seen.”

VIDEO | Public Sector Wage Bill under scrutiny:

