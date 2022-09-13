The wage negotiations between the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and unions will continue on Thursday at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The SABC revised its offer following a deadlock in negotiations to an R18 000 once-off payment or a 2% across-the-board increase together with an R3 000 once-off payment.

“We are in the position to present to you commissioner a once-off offer of R18 000 that is when we do not differentiate across occupational levels and that is the preferred option. However, in the event, a preferred approach remains a percent increase the same offer would look this way. It would be a 2% which will be effective 1st of October. And be accompanied once-off will be that of R3 000,” says SABC Group Executive of Human Resources Mojaki Mosia.

Unions say they will consider the offer and consult with their members before making a final decision. They demanded a R20 000 once-off payment for the 2021/22 financial year as well as an 8% across-the-board increase and a R500 housing allowance increase for the 2022/23 financial year.

“We obviously would not have a mandate at this point in time to accept the offer that has been put on the table. Ours is at this point in time slightly removed from that offer that has been made by the SABC. And I think that the proposal would be that as labour we would want to take a short caucus to discuss the offer that has been put on the table. I suspect that we would have to go back to our constituencies to ask whether that is something that they would consider,” BEMAWU president, Hannes du Buisson explains.