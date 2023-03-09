President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa as current chair of BRICS, will continue to work with its partners to pursue the African agenda.

Ramaphosa was addressing the National Assembly in the Good Hope Chamber in Parliament during his first oral reply session for this year and the first quarter.

The African National Congress (ANC) wanted to know what strategic focus areas South Africa will advance during its tenure as the Chair of BRICS.

“ (There are) 119 meetings and event that will be taking place during the course of this year in preparation for the summit that will take place in August. Through its chair ship South Africa will continue to work with its BRICS partners to pursue the African agenda for growth or development and also integration, and to advocate for the needs and the concerns of our own continent as well as for the global South,” says Ramaphosa.

The Q and A session is currently under way.

President Ramaphosa’s Q&A session: