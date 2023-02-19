South Africa has been appointed the chair of the African Union Peace and Security Council at the conclusion of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to ensure that the continental structure attends to all hotspots in Africa.

Ramaphosa says the summit was successful.

“The continent continues to work on a project to silence the guns and therefore it occupies a lot of time of the assembly. We were able to report on various conflicts of course there was a great success in Ethiopia, where there was a settlement in South Africa facilitated by President Obasanjo, President Kenyatta and former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka where we got agreement on the cessation of hostilities between Ethiopian government and Tigray liberation forces. We are pleased that peace has descended and we dealt with the eastern DRC, President Lourenco and President Ndayishimiye played a key role and we got good report and M23 must stop hostilities,” says Ramaphosa.

VIDEO: African Union Summit I SA appointed chair of the Peace and Security Council