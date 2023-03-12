Rapper and dancer Costa Tsobanoglou, popularly known as Costa Titch collapsed and died while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

He was 27 years old.

A video of him performing, a few seconds before collapsing is circulating on social media.

Costa Titch’s death comes barely a month after his friend and fellow musician, rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead outside a popular restaurant in Durban.

Ordinary citizens, fellow musicians and politicians took to social media to express their shock at the news of his passing.

The hashtag #RIPCostaTitch is at the top of social media trends this Sunday morning.

The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Costa Titch is most popularly known for his dance moves and for songs like the remixed version of Nkalakatha, which he features AKA and rapper Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado.

Makhado died at age 34 on February 23, 2022.

Below are some of the messages on social media:

RIP: Costa Titch Nelspruit-born artist and dancer, real name Costa Tsobanoglou, has passed away. He was 27. #RIPCostaTitch pic.twitter.com/u6VP3p7x88 — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) March 11, 2023

Reunited in Spirit Rest in peace Gents… Ricky Rick AKA and Costa Titch .. pic.twitter.com/e40X5ixjMR — King Vee Stapia (@KingVeeStapia) March 11, 2023

RIP Costa Titch. Great talent gone too soon. 💚🕊️ — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) March 12, 2023

Costa Titch💔 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 11, 2023

Waking up to this 💔😫#RIPCostaTitch pic.twitter.com/3uHTC57HrF — Xihla & Busi | Travel & Lifestyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@LCoincidentally) March 12, 2023