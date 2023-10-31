SA making progress in dealing with corruption: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is making progress in addressing the many challenges that the country is facing and can draw hope from the example of the never-say-die Springboks and their World Cup triumph.

He was addressing the nation in a live broadcast following the Boks win at the weekend over New Zealand to retain the Webb Ellis Trophy.

The president says his administration is making progress in dealing with the legacy of corruption and is also working on improving infrastructure and creating more jobs.

Ramaphosa says progress is further being made in reducing the severity of load shedding.

“Electricity supply is improving. Jobs are being created. Houses, roads, bridges and dams are under construction. Law enforcement agencies are cracking down on criminal syndicates. The proceeds of state capture are being recovered. These are reasons for hope.”

Ramaphosa added: “As the latest census figures show, we have achieved great feats of human development since the beginning of democracy. Millions of South Africans have been raised out of poverty and now have housing and access to electricity, water, sanitation and other basic needs. Access to health care and education has been greatly expanded. Much more still needs to be done to make more progress.”

VIDEO | The President’s full address: