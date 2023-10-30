South Africa finds hope in Springboks’ triumph: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is making progress in addressing the many challenges that the country is facing and can draw hope from the example of the never-say-die Springboks and their World Cup triumph.

He is addressing the nation in a live broadcast following the Boks’ win at the weekend over New Zealand to retain the Webb Ellis Trophy.

South Africans are expected to come out in their numbers tomorrow when the Boks arrive back in South Africa at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. The president says his administration is making progress in dealing with the legacy of corruption and is also working on improving infrastructure and creating more jobs.

Ramaphosa says progress is further being made in reducing the severity of load shedding.

Live stream below: