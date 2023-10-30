President Ramaphosa commends sports achievements and unity

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated South Africa’s sporting teams on their achievements, highlighting the resilience and unity demonstrated by the Springboks, the Proteas and other national teams.

He stresses that these successes are a source of hope and inspiration for the nation, especially in the face of ongoing challenges.

Addressing the nation on Monday night, the President declared 15 December 2023 a public holiday to honour the achievements of South Africa’s sporting teams and to celebrate the unity of the nation.

“I know that many of us want us to have a holiday now to celebrate. But we should all agree that we should give our matriculants time to focus on their exams and celebrate afterwards. In celebration of the Springboks’ momentous achievement and the achievements of all our other… pic.twitter.com/hO13DupL91 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 30, 2023

Challenges in SA

Ramaphosa acknowledges that there are significant challenges in the country, including economic issues, but insists that progress is being made to address these challenges and encourages people to draw inspiration from the resilience shown by the Springboks.

The President outlines various ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, stabilise power supply and fight crime and corruption, and says progress is being made in reducing the severity of load shedding.

He claims his government is making progress in tackling the legacy of corruption and is also working to improve infrastructure and create more jobs.

The President also emphasises the significance of social grants and public employment programmes in assisting vulnerable individuals and alleviating poverty.

He conveys optimism about the country’s journey toward transformation and economic reform, even in the face of existing challenges.